Interest in Indian Real Estate Market: Recent Major Investment Deals

The Indian real estate sector has witnessed high growth in recent times with demand for office and residential spaces booming. Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) data shows that the realty sector attracted Foreign Direct Investment worth $24.19 billion between 2000 and 2016.

Here are some of the major investment deals in the sector, according to data culled from India Brand Equity Foundation.

- Fosun International Limited, a Chinese international conglomerate and investment company, plans to invest $1 billion through a real estate private equity platform.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has raised Rs 1,300 crore ($193.85 million) by selling masala bonds to foreign investors, which will be partly used for its affordable housing segment.

- Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) backed by Clearwater Capital, has invested Rs 200 crore ($29.82 million) in Bengaluru-based real estate developer Legacy Group, which will be used to fund ongoing construction and to refinance existing loans.

- Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada’s second largest pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), plans a Joint Venture (JV) with Piramal Fund Management to set up a $250 million venture, which will provide equity capital to developers of residential projects in India.

- Apollo Asia RE Singapore Private Limited and realty firm Salarpuria Sattva Group have entered into a JV to acquire 100 per cent stake in two real estate projects at Bengaluru and Vadodara from a consortium of offshore investors in a deal worth Rs 275 crores ($41 million).

- Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys Limited, has invested around $25 million in a real estate NBFC unit of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India, the local arm of the US-based private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP.

- Piramal Fund Management, one of India's largest real estate investors, has invested Rs 425 crore ($63.4million) in Lodha Group’s residential project in central Mumbai through the structured debt route.

- NestAway Technologies Pvt Ltd, a home rental company, has raised $30 million in Series C round of funding from US-based Tiger Global, Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, and IDG Ventures India, which will be used to scale up operations and build technology.

- The private equity fund of the Kotak group, Kotak Realty Fund, has raised $250 million from institutional investors for equity investments in realty projects across India's top six property markets including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai over the next 24 to 36 months.

- Indospace, a developer of industrial realty and logistics parks, plans to invest $1 billion in India over the next five years, increasing its development pipeline in the country from 20 million square feet to 50 million square feet.

- Peninsula Brookfield Investment Managers Private Limited, a joint venture of real estate firm Peninsula Land Ltd and global alternative asset management firm Brookfield Asset Management, has invested Rs 100 crore ($14.91 million) in mid-income housing projects of Bengaluru-based property developer Mahaveer Group.

- Quikr, an online classifieds platform, has acquired real estate portal Commonfloor.com for $200 million in a stock-cum-cash deal.

Goldman Sachs bought shares worth Rs 255 crore ($38.02 million) in Vatika Hotels Private Limited, a company owned by real estate and hospitality firm Vatika Group.

- SoftBank, Falcon Edge Capital and a few others invested $90 million in Locon Solutions Private Limited, which runs Housing.com - a realty website.

Private Equity firm Warburg Pincus invested Rs 1,800 crore ($268.4 million) in Piramal Realty for a minority stake in the company.