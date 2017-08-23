GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Nandan Nilekani The Man Who Can Save Turbulence-hit Infosys?

A quick look at Nandan Nilekani’s life would show that his career has spanned a wide variety of roles, including in the tech industry and in government.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
Nilekani was the second CEO of the company after Narayana Murthy, assuming the role in 2002 and serving till 2007 (Network18Creative)
New Delhi: In an interesting development, Infosys seems to have gone back to one its original main men. In an exclusive break, CNBC TV 18 reported that Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of Infosys, could be brought back to head the tech giant for the time being.

It is imperative to note that top fund managers and investors had written to the company board pitching for Nilekani’s return since the latter enjoys the confidence of customers, shareholders and employees.

A quick look at Nilekani’s life would show that his career has spanned a wide variety of roles, including in the tech industry and in government.

The 62-year-old had a humble starting at Patni Computer Systems, where he met N.R. Narayana Murthy in 1978. Three years later, Murthy, Nilekani and five others left Patni to found Infosys, which later rose to become the bell weather of Indian IT and became the darling of middle class retail investors with its notions of democratizing wealth creation.

INFY CEOs_Revised (1)

Nilekani was the second CEO of the company after Narayana Murthy, assuming the role in 2002 and serving till 2007, after which another co-founder, Kris Gopalakrishnan, assumed the top role. It is said that the tenure of Murthy and Nilekani provided the company with its most stable years, where it transformed from a start up to become one of the most celebrated companies in India and even listed its shares on the NASDAQ in America.

According to Market gossip, Murthy was the “big picture” person while Nikekani was known for his “attention to detail”. The company lost its way after the two left the helm, slipping behind rivals Tata Cosultancy Services in terms of revenues and market capitalization. It lost its coveted title of ‘Indian IT Bell weather’ to TCS.

Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani left Infosys in 2009 to become the chairman of the ambitious Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a cabinet ranking position. He came to be known as the ‘Aadhar man’, using his extensive contacts in the tech industry to realize the government’s vision of creating the world’s largest biometric database, with its aim of providing an identity to more than a billion Indians.

Nilekani also has interests in space travel. He is the biggest investor in the lunar exploratory firm TeamIndus, which is building a spacecraft to land on the moon.

He joined the Congress party in 2014 and even fought from Bangalore South constituency, where he lost by a huge margin.

Nilekani is now chairman of EkStep, which is a non-profit literary and numeracy platform.

