IT Spending in India to Cross $87 Billion in 2018: Gartner

IT spending across areas like IT services, communications services, data centre systems, devices and enterprise software, is estimated to touch USD 79.7 billion in 2017.

Reuters

Updated:November 14, 2017, 6:35 PM IST
Research firm Gartner on Tuesday said the devices segment is expected to register an increase of 13 percent in 2018.
New Delhi: IT spending in the country is projected to grow by 9.2 percent to USD 87.1 billion in 2018 from this year, research firm Gartner on Tuesday said.

"The IT buying landscape is changing. Digital business transformation is creating connected platforms and new industry revenue streams," Gartner India Managing Vice President Ganesh Ramamoorthy said.

He added that 'digital disruptors' are emerging in all industries including traditional grocery markets and consumer durables.

Enterprise software and IT services continue to exhibit strong growth, with devices segment continuing to drive the majority of overall IT spending in India, according to Gartner.

Software spending is projected to grow 15.3 percent in 2018 to reach USD 5.7 billion, while IT services spending is on pace to grow by 13.8 percent in 2018 to reach USD 14.3 billion.

The devices segment is expected to register an increase of 13 percent in 2018.
