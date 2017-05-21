ITIs to be Remodelled Into Formal Schools: HRD Ministry

New Delhi: The Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) which offer skill education will soon be developed into formal schools like those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE to enable the ITI graduates to pursue regular courses in other schools and colleges.

A proposal in this regard, which was mooted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been accepted by the HRD Ministry and is likely to benefit over 2 million students graduating from over 13,000 ITIs every year.

"A separate board on the lines of CBSE and ICSE will be set up which will award certificates at par with those given to students clearing class 10 and 12 from regular boards. This will help ITI graduates to pursue regular courses in other schools and colleges," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

Once the proposal is formalised, the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) will be authorised to conduct academic examination and certification for class 10 and 12 for the ITI students.

"Following consultations with CBSE, UGC, NCERT and state education boards, bodies like UGC and AICTE will be informed that they should instruct all colleges and universities to recognise ITI graduates as class 12 pass outs," the official added.