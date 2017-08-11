GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jaypee Infratech Insolvency: What Does it Mean?

Jaypee Infratech is saddled with a total debt of almost Rs 8,000 crore. It owes IDBI alone Rs 526 crore.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2017, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jaypee Infratech Insolvency: What Does it Mean?
Picture For Representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Jaypee Infratech Ltd is the infrastructure and construction arm of the Rs 6,190 crore Jaypee group, responsible for projects like the Yamuna Expressway and the F1 circuit in Greater Noida. It has just been cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal for debt resolution.

So here’s what happened:

Jaypee Infratech is saddled with a total debt of almost Rs 8,000 crore. It owes IDBI alone Rs 526 crore. When the government and the RBI decided to take action to clean up the Indian banking system of its massive NPAs (Non-performing asset) problem, their red line was Rs 5,000 crore. 12 companies with debt loads above this were identified and their resolution was made a priority. Since these 12 companies account for about 25% of total NPAs, it is hoped that their resolution will speed up the process.

What did the NCLT do?

On Wednesday the NCLT's Allahabad branch admitted IDBI's petition to fast-track the debt resolution under the Bankruptcy code. The NCLT appointed a debt resolution professional to come up with a resolution plan in 180 days, plus a 90-day extension at the NCLTs discretion. The plan is expected to have a clear roadmap for the resolution of how the company will repay its lender. If at the end of 270 days nothing materializes, the company goes into liquidation automatically.

How did Jaypee Infratech get into this mess?

Companies generally load up on debt (bank borrowings) when the times are good. Remember, after the initial hype, Jaypee's F1 circuit was never really used that much, at least not for Formula 1 racing. Such 'prestige' projects are corporate white elephants and bleed money during an economic downturn.

What happens to buyers who invested in Jaypee's real estate projects?

Jaypee has huge real estate projects in various stages of completion in Noida and Greater Noida. These home buyers will be given a chance to raise claims related to their flats or plots.

What happens at the end of 270 days?

Jaypee infra has enormous parcels of land, in and around Greater Noida. These can be sold and the money raised can be used to pay back the bank and home owners who raised claims on undelivered housing units. Since this is the first case that has been referred into insolvency, there is a lot of interest to see how it progresses.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Cochin Shipyard 528.15 +96.15 +22.26
Reliance 1,546.25 -38.10 -2.40
Bajaj Finance 1,695.40 +59.80 +3.66
Tata Motors 374.50 -5.70 -1.50
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 872.70 -10.75 -1.22
Cochin Shipyard 522.00 +90.00 +20.83
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
Fortis Health 151.70 -0.20 -0.13
Amara Raja Batt 800.75 +1.90 +0.24
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.15 +66.70 +3.43
Aurobindo Pharm 705.00 +19.75 +2.88
GAIL 368.95 +3.95 +1.08
Axis Bank 489.70 +4.20 +0.87
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +1.75 +0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.35 +62.40 +3.20
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +3.30 +1.50
Lupin 942.25 +6.60 +0.71
Wipro 289.90 +1.90 +0.66
Axis Bank 489.95 +3.05 +0.63
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 221.00 -17.00 -7.14
Vedanta 279.10 -19.70 -6.59
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Bank of Baroda 142.25 -6.20 -4.18
Bosch 22,623.20 -920.60 -3.91
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
M&M 1,346.35 -43.05 -3.10
Reliance 1,546.55 -37.50 -2.37
Larsen 1,132.80 -26.70 -2.30
NTPC 169.05 -3.80 -2.20

Video Wall

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.