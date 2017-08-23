GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Joins Hands With Airbnb

Private carrier Jet Airways has taken onboard California-based home-share booking site Airbnb to offer a range of global hospitality choices to its guests from India.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2017, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Joins Hands With Airbnb
Airbnb (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Mumbai: Private carrier Jet Airways has taken onboard California-based home-share booking site Airbnb to offer a range of global hospitality choices to its guests from India.

The partnership with Airbnb, the first by an Indian carrier, will help Jet Airways strengthen its portfolio of choices for stay that it currently offers its guests, a release said.

The airline's chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said, "An increasing number of Indian travellers are embracing the fresh and highly personalised experiences that a platform like Airbnb offers.

"Our focus on being innovative and offering differentiated travel experiences enables us to anticipate the changing needs of our guests and recognise trends much earlier than the market, thus allowing us to offer exciting travel related initiatives," he said.

The partnership will also give momentum to the growth of Airbnb's footprint in the Indian market, the release said.

Airbnb country manager Amanpreet Bajaj said that Indian travellers have become more decisive and are keen to break away from conventional means of travel and accommodation.

Jet Airways group, which also includes its subsidiary JetLite, currently operates a fleet of 113 aircraft.

Besides flying to a number of domestic destinations, the Mumbai-based private airline operates its flight services to overseas destinations across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,568.01 +276.16 ( +0.88%)

Nifty 50

9,852.50 +86.95 ( +0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 892.80 +17.40 +1.99
DLF 185.95 +10.65 +6.08
HDFC 1,765.25 +14.85 +0.85
Fortis Health 152.60 +11.05 +7.81
YES BANK 1,723.25 +10.35 +0.60
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 894.50 +17.35 +1.98
Fortis Health 152.55 +10.90 +7.70
Bajaj Finance 1,778.75 +95.95 +5.70
Vedanta 299.60 +6.40 +2.18
Balkrishna Ind 1,591.70 +112.55 +7.61
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,221.75 +45.40 +3.86
Adani Ports 385.00 +9.35 +2.49
Tata Steel 634.60 +15.00 +2.42
Dr Reddys Labs 2,030.95 +46.80 +2.36
Bharti Airtel 431.90 +9.80 +2.32
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 384.95 +10.45 +2.79
Bharti Airtel 431.80 +10.15 +2.41
Tata Steel 633.40 +14.10 +2.28
Dr Reddys Labs 2,029.50 +44.65 +2.25
Infosys 894.50 +17.35 +1.98
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 430.20 -9.15 -2.08
Tata Power 78.75 -1.30 -1.62
Bharti Infratel 382.80 -5.05 -1.30
Eicher Motors 30,648.25 -328.90 -1.06
HUL 1,188.15 -11.45 -0.95
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,188.20 -12.55 -1.05
Sun Pharma 468.75 -2.10 -0.45
ITC 282.25 -0.80 -0.28
M&M 1,372.85 -1.75 -0.13
TCS 2,493.00 -3.05 -0.12

Video Wall

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.