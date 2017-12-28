GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jio to Acquire Wireless Infrastructure of Reliance Communications

The deal is slated to bring relief to RCom which has a debt of about Rs 45,000 crore. Reliance Jio or its nominees will acquire assets under four categories —towers, optic fiber cable network (OFC), spectrum and media convergence nodes (MCN) from RCom and its affiliates.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2017, 7:59 PM IST
Jio to Acquire Wireless Infrastructure of Reliance Communications
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited. (File photo)
New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications, owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani.

"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, on Thursday announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications Limited and its affiliates," Reliance Jio informed the BSE.

The deal is slated to bring relief to RCom which has a debt of about Rs 45,000 crore. Reliance Jio or its nominees will acquire assets under four categories —towers, optic fiber cable network (OFC), spectrum and media convergence nodes (MCN) from RCom and its affiliates.

"These assets are strategic in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to the large scale rollout of wireless and Fiber-to-Home and Enterprise services by RJIL,” the statement said. Jio will acquire all the assets without any previous liabilities attached to them.

"The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from governmental and regulatory authorities, consents from all lenders, release of all encumbrances on the said assets and other conditions precedent. The consideration is payable at completion and is subject to adjustments as specified in the agreement," the statement said.

Reliance Jio said the process to acquire assets of RCom is supervised by an independent group of distinguished industry experts and it emerged as the successful bidder in the two-stage bidding process. "An asset monetisation process for RCom assets was mandated by the lenders of RCom, who appointed SBI Capital Markets to run the process," the statement said.

The parties are bound by confidentiality obligations and will make further disclosures at the appropriate time. RJIL is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, JM Financial Private Limited, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co and Ernst & Young on this transaction, the statement said.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
