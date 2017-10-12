GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JNPT Container Traffic Rises 6 Percent in H1 FY18

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which handled a record 4.5 million TEUs in the previous financial year, has sustained its momentum in the first six months of the current financial year as well, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 6:28 PM IST
JNPT Container Traffic Rises 6 Percent in H1 FY18
JNPT is among top 12 major ports in the country. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded a 6.19 percent rise in cargo handling to 2.4 million TEUs in the first half of the current fiscal, the government said on Thursday.

JNPT is among top 12 major ports in the country. "The JNPT, the country's largest container port, further improved its performance in the first six months of the
current financial year by recording a 6.19 percent growth in container cargo in terms of TEUs by handling 2.4 million TEUs as compared to 2.26 million TUEs in the corresponding period of the previous year," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

It said among the four terminals under JNPT, APM Terminal handled 9.90 lakh TEUs, up 11.6 percent, while DP World too handled higher cargo at 6.25 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) as compared to 5.94 lakh TEUs in the same period of the last year.

"JNPT increased its share modestly at 7.87 lakh TEUs from the last year's level of 7.80 lakh TEUs. Total liquid cargo handled rose by 12 percent to 36.03 lakh tonnes as compared to 32.14 lakh tonnes," the statement said.

JNPT, which handled a record 4.5 million TEUs in the previous financial year, has sustained its momentum in the first six months of the current financial year as well, it added.

Recently the port has implemented various ease of doing business initiatives for reduction in transaction cost and time for the Trade.
