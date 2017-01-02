Lakshmi Vilas Bank Raises $25 Million Through Share Sale
Representative image
Mumbai: The shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose as much as 1.1 per cent on Monday.
The bank said it has issued about 12 million shares at 140 rupees per share, a discount of nearly 1 percent to Friday's close.
The bank raised Rs 168 crore (USD 25 million) through share sale.
