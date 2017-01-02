»
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Raises $25 Million Through Share Sale

Mumbai: The shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose as much as 1.1 per cent on Monday.

The bank said it has issued about 12 million shares at 140 rupees per share, a discount of nearly 1 percent to Friday's close.

The bank raised Rs 168 crore (USD 25 million) through share sale.

