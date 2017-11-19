GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Larsen & Toubro Wins $1.3 Billion Construction Contract

According to a statement, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link contract involves construction of a 21.8 km (13.6 mile)bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.

Bijaya Das | Reuters

Updated:November 19, 2017, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Larsen & Toubro Wins $1.3 Billion Construction Contract
L&T logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd has secured a contract to build a $1.3 billion Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the company said in a statement, in a big boost for the firm.

"The project involves construction of a 21.8 km (13.6 mile)bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai," the statement issued late on Saturday said.

Larsen & Toubro earlier this month reported consolidated net profit of 18.2 billion rupees ($279.31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 14.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 65.0100 Indian rupees)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,342.80 +235.98 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

10,283.60 +68.85 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 344.40 +54.40 +18.76
SBI 337.50 +4.10 +1.23
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
ICICI Bank 325.10 +6.15 +1.93
Bank of Baroda 183.55 +0.75 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 343.70 +53.70 +18.52
ICICI Bank 325.10 +5.95 +1.86
SBI 337.40 +3.95 +1.18
Rain Industries 329.75 -17.35 -5.00
PNB 190.70 +1.25 +0.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 88.95 +4.15 +4.89
Cipla 608.55 +15.70 +2.65
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
Maruti Suzuki 8,348.35 +184.65 +2.26
Tata Steel 701.20 +14.85 +2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 608.65 +15.65 +2.64
HDFC 1,701.00 +37.05 +2.23
Maruti Suzuki 8,340.70 +175.20 +2.15
Tata Steel 701.35 +14.70 +2.14
Tata Motors 421.45 +7.95 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 484.55 -15.35 -3.07
Infosys 970.95 -17.45 -1.77
Bosch 18,965.90 -292.55 -1.52
TCS 2,707.30 -39.35 -1.43
HCL Tech 840.00 -11.90 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 970.95 -17.65 -1.79
TCS 2,710.10 -36.50 -1.33
ONGC 177.50 -1.85 -1.03
Wipro 294.75 -2.90 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,171.10 -8.95 -0.76
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES