Larsen & Toubro Wins $1.3 Billion Construction Contract
According to a statement, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link contract involves construction of a 21.8 km (13.6 mile)bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.
L&T logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd has secured a contract to build a $1.3 billion Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the company said in a statement, in a big boost for the firm.
Larsen & Toubro earlier this month reported consolidated net profit of 18.2 billion rupees ($279.31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 14.35 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 65.0100 Indian rupees)
