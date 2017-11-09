GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IRDA Makes Linkage of Aadhaar Number to Insurance Policies Mandatory

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), the linkage is mandated under the "Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017".

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IRDA Makes Linkage of Aadhaar Number to Insurance Policies Mandatory
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The insurance sector regulator IRDA on Wednesday said that linkage of the Aadhaar number to insurance policies is mandatory.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), the linkage is mandated under the "Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017".

"These rules have statutory force and, as such, life and general insurers (including standalone health insurers) have to implement them without awaiting further instructions," IRDA said in a statement.

The central government notified the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017 on June 1, 2017, making Aaadhar and PAN mandatory for availing financial services including insurance and also for linking the existing policies with the same.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,259.44 +40.63 ( +0.12%)

Nifty 50

10,312.95 +9.80 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 439.70 +1.50 +0.34
Rain Industries 360.75 +20.50 +6.02
SBI 311.75 +2.20 +0.71
Reliance 906.40 +18.60 +2.10
HDFC 1,714.05 -33.40 -1.91
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Rain Industries 360.10 +20.15 +5.93
SBI 311.80 +2.05 +0.66
Tata Motors 439.55 +0.85 +0.19
Rel Capital 489.00 -15.80 -3.13
Lupin 833.60 -8.95 -1.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 906.00 +18.20 +2.05
Asian Paints 1,194.05 +21.85 +1.86
Indiabulls Hsg 1,217.50 +21.80 +1.82
UPL 749.50 +13.55 +1.84
ICICI Bank 311.05 +5.55 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 906.00 +17.75 +2.00
Asian Paints 1,194.10 +23.15 +1.98
HUL 1,256.05 +19.15 +1.55
ICICI Bank 311.05 +5.25 +1.72
NTPC 178.70 +2.65 +1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,713.90 -33.55 -1.92
Coal India 282.60 -5.45 -1.89
GAIL 448.50 -8.75 -1.91
Aurobindo Pharm 774.10 -13.35 -1.70
Axis Bank 536.00 -8.85 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 282.85 -5.15 -1.79
HDFC 1,714.65 -32.40 -1.85
Axis Bank 536.05 -9.00 -1.65
ONGC 189.40 -2.65 -1.38
Lupin 834.00 -8.55 -1.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES