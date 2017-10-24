GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Loss Pegged at Rs 80 Crore as Cross-LoC Trade Remains Suspended

Trade across the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended on July 11 after heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side caused damage to trade facilitation centres and police barracks.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loss Pegged at Rs 80 Crore as Cross-LoC Trade Remains Suspended
Indian soldiers fix the entry gate on a crossing point at the Line of Control (LoC) (File Photo/ REUTERS)
Jammu: Suspension of cross-LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for the last 16 weeks has resulted in a loss of over Rs 80 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Trade across the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended on July 11 after heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side caused damage to trade facilitation centres and police barracks.

"Due to suspension of trade along the LoC, there was a loss of over Rs 80 crore during the period," custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Mohammad Tanveer told PTI.

Cross-LoC trade and transport facilities are considered major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan. According to official figures, goods worth Rs 1,500 crore was traded since the start of the facility in 2008.

The cross-LoC bus service via Poonch-Rawalakot road too remained suspended for the last 16 weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year.

According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase, while in 2016, the number was 228 for the entire year.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in July, according to the Army data.

There were as many as 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,607.34 +100.62 ( +0.31%)

Nifty 50

10,207.70 +22.85 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 451.95 +2.00 +0.44
Bharti Airtel 502.05 +4.70 +0.95
Zee Entertain 525.95 +34.30 +6.98
Infosys 926.50 -13.00 -1.38
Reliance 934.25 -5.50 -0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Lal PathLab 736.30 -17.55 -2.33
GNFC 518.70 +4.60 +0.89
HDFC 1,722.70 +1.80 +0.10
Dixon Technolog 2,760.85 +110.50 +4.17
SpiceJet 150.25 +1.75 +1.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 525.95 +34.30 +6.98
Asian Paints 1,222.90 +48.75 +4.15
SBI 254.45 +8.50 +3.46
UPL 799.15 +20.80 +2.67
NTPC 181.65 +4.70 +2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,220.50 +48.10 +4.10
SBI 254.50 +8.75 +3.56
NTPC 181.65 +5.00 +2.83
ONGC 176.00 +4.40 +2.56
HUL 1,271.25 +22.60 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 914.55 -22.70 -2.42
IndusInd Bank 1,664.90 -30.60 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 454.80 -8.30 -1.79
Yes Bank 347.60 -6.30 -1.78
Tata Motors 416.05 -6.70 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 230.90 -3.90 -1.66
Tata Motors 415.80 -6.50 -1.54
Infosys 926.75 -12.90 -1.37
Sun Pharma 534.45 -5.80 -1.07
M&M 1,356.00 -11.05 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES