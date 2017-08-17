GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

L&T Delivers Two High Speed Interceptor Boats to Coast Guard

The delivery of the C-433 and C-434 high speed interceptor ships is part of the two contracts being executed by L&T for design and construction of 54 interceptors to the Indian Coast Guard, valued at Rs 1,424 crore, the company said.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
L&T Delivers Two High Speed Interceptor Boats to Coast Guard
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has delivered two more high speed interceptor ships to the India Coast Guard at the company's Kattupalli shipyard in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The delivery of the C-433 and C-434 high speed interceptor ships is part of the two contracts being executed by L&T for design and construction of 54 interceptors to the Indian Coast Guard, valued at Rs 1,424 crore, the company said in a statement issued in Mumbai.

With these two, 34 interceptors have been delivered by the company, so far, it said.

"We appreciate the urgent need of Indian Coast Guard to augment coastal security in these turbulent times. Our production is over one year ahead of schedule and we are ready to deliver the remaining 20 vessels to Coast Guard anytime suiting their operational requirements," company's CEO and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan said.

Besides interceptor vessels programme, L&T has also been mandated by the Coast Guard to design and build seven offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), its senior executive vice president (Defence) and whole time director JD Pati said.

"The construction of OPVs is on schedule and the launch of first OPV is slated for next month. All these ships constructed are designed in-house. The deliveries re-affirm our capabilities to consistently execute and deliver defence projects on time using indigenous design and technologies," he said.

On June 20 this year, L&T launched the floating dock for the Indian Navy, a giant platform, and currently trials are in progress for on-time delivery to Indian Navy before November 2017.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,795.46 +24.57 ( +0.08%)

Nifty 50

9,904.15 +6.85 ( +0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,020.85 +45.65 +4.68
BEML 1,858.85 +141.65 +8.25
Vedanta 304.80 +7.60 +2.56
Reliance 1,567.10 +1.00 +0.06
Coal India 246.95 +9.00 +3.78
Company Price Change %Gain
Huhtamaki PPL 236.10 +2.00 +0.85
BEML 1,859.85 +142.50 +8.30
SpiceJet 131.80 +4.35 +3.41
Vedanta 303.80 +6.65 +2.24
Infosys 1,021.15 +44.35 +4.54
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,020.85 +45.65 +4.68
NTPC 176.80 +6.70 +3.94
Coal India 246.95 +9.00 +3.78
Vedanta 304.80 +7.60 +2.56
Bharti Airtel 416.35 +8.60 +2.11
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,021.15 +44.35 +4.54
Coal India 247.05 +10.00 +4.22
NTPC 176.85 +6.75 +3.97
Bharti Airtel 415.95 +9.30 +2.29
HDFC 1,758.15 +16.60 +0.95
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 573.20 -17.25 -2.92
Adani Ports 389.30 -8.25 -2.08
ACC 1,780.10 -31.10 -1.72
Maruti Suzuki 7,582.45 -118.70 -1.54
Aurobindo Pharm 703.50 -10.40 -1.46
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 573.35 -16.85 -2.85
Adani Ports 390.25 -7.20 -1.81
Tata Motors (D) 228.60 -3.05 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 7,606.80 -94.80 -1.23
Kotak Mahindra 989.80 -11.75 -1.17

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.