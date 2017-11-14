L&T IT Arm Sets Up Global Design Centre in Israel

: Larsen & Tubro (L&T) Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday announced setting up a design centre in Jerusalem as a global hub to develop advanced solutions in video, integrated circuits and security."We have expanded our presence in Israel with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) as a global hub to develop and deliver ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) design, hardware and software-based security solutions to global customers," said the city-based company in a statement here.The CoE will focus on diverse verticals like automotive, entertainment, Internet of Things (IoT), media and telecom.The company has also opened a sales office in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv to expand its business and offer engineering services in verticals such as medical devices, plant engineering, semiconductors and telecom."The CoE is part of our investments in next-generation engineering and disruptive technologies for embedded applications, machine learning, chips and video," said the statement but did not disclose the investment made in the facility.The company is also in talks with Israeli universities and institutes for collaboration in research and development projects and create opportunities for growth with industry players and Israeli start-ups."We use digital engineering and smart technologies to enable digital transformation of our customers," said LTTS Chief Executive Keshab Panda on the occasion."As Israel is rich in innovation, we plan to develop disruptive engineering services and create digital skill sets for embedded applications, machine-learning and enhanced security."Besides meeting the parent company's (L&T) needs in product development, the subsidiary offers product testing and validation to its global customers.The company is also developing the "smartest office campus" for a Israeli technology firm in partnership with global software major Microsoft.With 15 delivery centres and 38 innovation labs in India and 11,000 techies, the company provides software services and products to 52 Fortune 500 firms and 48 of the world's top Engineering Research and Development firms.