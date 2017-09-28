Madhya Pradesh Economy Facing Slowdown Due To GST, Says State FM Jayant Malaiya

Following former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s tirade against incumbent finance minister Arun Jaitley over GST implementation and other issues, Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jayant Malaiya on Thursday said economy in Madhya Pradesh has slowed down after GST was implemented.Malaiya, however, said state government was making efforts to boost economy and he was hopeful that things would improve shortly.Malaiya said businessmen with annual turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore could be allowed to file returns quarterly instead of monthly. “The state government has forwarded a proposal to this effect,” said the minister. “I guess 85% traders fall in this category,” he added.BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha had earlier lambasted the NDA government for “economic mess” and questioned the newer methodology to calculate the GDP. He also accused Modi-led government of flawed implementation of GST and demonetisation.Sinha’s remarks have evoked sharp reactions from both BJP and the Opposition.