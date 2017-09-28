Madhya Pradesh Economy Facing Slowdown Due To GST, Says State FM Jayant Malaiya
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Bhopal: Following former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s tirade against incumbent finance minister Arun Jaitley over GST implementation and other issues, Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jayant Malaiya on Thursday said economy in Madhya Pradesh has slowed down after GST was implemented.
Malaiya, however, said state government was making efforts to boost economy and he was hopeful that things would improve shortly.
Malaiya said businessmen with annual turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore could be allowed to file returns quarterly instead of monthly. “The state government has forwarded a proposal to this effect,” said the minister. “I guess 85% traders fall in this category,” he added.
Sinha’s remarks have evoked sharp reactions from both BJP and the Opposition.
