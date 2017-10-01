GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaysian State Keen to Collaborate with India on Biotech, ICT

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Commerce and Minister Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister of Selangor, Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Bin Ali in New Delhi on Saturday, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu meeting delegation of Selangor Investment Mission led by H.E. Dato Seri Mohamed Azmin Bin Ali,CM,Selangor,Malaysia. (Image: Twitter/Commerce Minister‏)
New Delhi: Malaysian state of Selangor has expressed interest in collaborating with India in the fields of biotechnology, ICT, life sciences, transport and logistics with a view to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Ali met Prabhu with a 10-member delegation of the Selangor Investment Mission.

The Chief Minister expressed his state s interest in collaboration with India in the fields of biotechnology, information and communications technology (ICT), life sciences, transport and logistics.

Prabhu conveyed India's interest in mutual cooperation in areas such as biotechnology, agriculture and disease control, the statement added.

The Chief Minister also sought support for development of regional smart cities to tap into India's expertise and talent pool in this endeavour, it added.

Further, both the sides expressed keenness to explore commercial and investment opportunities.

Prabhu urged Malaysian companies to take advantage of the investment prospects available under Make in India, Skill India and Invest India initiatives.

The bilateral trade between India and Malaysia increased to USD 14.15 billion in 2016-17 from USD 12.8 billion in the previous fiscal.
