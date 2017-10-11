GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Market Rally Continues, Sensex Above 32,000

Retail investors and domestic financial institutions built up positions ahead of release of data sets of IIP for August and inflation for September, to be released on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2017, 10:29 AM IST
Market Rally Continues, Sensex Above 32,000
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The stock market got on to the front foot on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 32,000-mark by jumping over 104 points after domestic investors pressed on with buying amid strong global cues.

Retail investors and domestic financial institutions built up positions ahead of release of data sets of IIP for August and inflation for September, to be released on Thursday.

An appreciating rupee created positive vibes. Extending its rally, the 30-share Sensex was up 104.02 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 32,028.43. Realty, oil and gas and power stocks rose up to 1.06 per cent.

The gauge had gained 332.38 points in the previous three sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty traded at 10,057.45, higher by 40.50 points or 0.40 per cent. Positive leads from other Asian bourses and investors tracking another record on Wall Street supported the upmove, traders said.

In the Sensex kitty, Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer, surging by 4.32 per cent to Rs 400.65. Reliance Industries too rose 1.54 per cent to Rs 856.35 ahead of its second quarter earnings later this week.

Other gainers were Axis Bank, M&M, NTPC and Bajaj Auto. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.22 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.23 per cent in their early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too edged up by 0.46 per cent.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged 0.31 per cent to close at a fresh record high on Tuesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,056.61 +132.20 ( +0.41%)

Nifty 50

10,056.85 +39.90 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 283.70 -1.95 -0.68
Reliance 852.70 +9.50 +1.13
Maruti Suzuki 7,839.40 -54.30 -0.69
Avenue Supermar 1,232.00 +47.35 +4.00
Cochin Shipyard 575.70 +3.45 +0.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PI Industries 748.75 +2.05 +0.27
Cochin Shipyard 576.75 +4.35 +0.76
ICICI Bank 271.40 +2.15 +0.80
Sterlite Techno 255.90 +12.60 +5.18
Avenue Supermar 1,233.30 +47.40 +4.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.50 +14.90 +3.87
HPCL 451.90 +15.35 +3.52
Bharti Infratel 411.35 +11.50 +2.88
Bajaj Auto 3,199.00 +64.30 +2.05
IOC 418.00 +7.15 +1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.50 +15.45 +4.02
M&M 1,329.00 +26.20 +2.01
Bajaj Auto 3,195.10 +60.20 +1.92
Axis Bank 520.90 +6.95 +1.35
TCS 2,491.45 +31.90 +1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,254.65 -27.25 -2.13
Lupin 1,053.10 -8.90 -0.84
SBI 255.00 -1.95 -0.76
Dr Reddys Labs 2,394.25 -17.10 -0.71
Coal India 283.70 -1.95 -0.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 283.25 -2.25 -0.79
SBI 255.00 -1.65 -0.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,047.85 -7.00 -0.66
Dr Reddys Labs 2,396.00 -14.25 -0.59
Lupin 1,054.10 -6.50 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

