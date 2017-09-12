GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Market Rally Continues; Sensex Tops 32,000 in Early Trade

The 30-share Sensex was up 155.78 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 32,037.94 with sectoral indices led by metal, realty, consumer durables, FMCG and capital goods stocks trading in the positive zone.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
Market Rally Continues; Sensex Tops 32,000 in Early Trade
The gauge had gained 220.19 points in the previous three sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 50.80 points or 0.50 per cent at 10,056.85. (File Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 32,000-mark by surging about 156 points in early trade on Tuesday on sustained buying by domestic investors ahead of key macroeconomic data to be released later in the day.

Besides, a firming trend on other Asian bourses fuelled the domestic market sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex was up 155.78 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 32,037.94 with sectoral indices led by metal, realty, consumer durables, FMCG and capital goods stocks trading in the positive zone.

The gauge had gained 220.19 points in the previous three sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 50.80 points or 0.50 per cent at 10,056.85.

Brokers said that building up of positions by domestic institutional and investors ahead of IIP for July and and inflation data for August -- to be released later in the day -- also had an influence.

Positive leads from other Asian bourses also supported the upmove, they said.

In the Sensex kitty, Tata Steel emerged as top gainer surging by 4.27 per cent to Rs 689.55 after the company concluded a new agreement under which its UK business stands separated from the 15-billion pound British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07 per cent in their early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too edged up by 0.01 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.19 per cent to close at a fresh record high in yesterday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,049.65 +167.49 ( +0.53%)

Nifty 50

10,052.35 +46.30 ( +0.46%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 881.45 +2.75 +0.31
Tata Steel 684.50 +21.90 +3.31
Dewan Housing 557.30 +9.00 +1.64
YES BANK 1,837.10 -4.95 -0.27
Maruti Suzuki 8,141.90 -0.50 -0.01
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,291.45 -8.00 -0.62
Karur Vysya 156.05 +9.30 +6.34
SpiceJet 145.40 +4.85 +3.45
Tata Steel 683.70 +22.40 +3.39
JBM Auto 570.45 +56.70 +11.04
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 142.10 +4.65 +3.38
Tata Steel 684.45 +21.85 +3.30
BPCL 527.05 +14.80 +2.89
Zee Entertain 533.05 +12.75 +2.45
Sun Pharma 477.70 +10.25 +2.19
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 683.70 +22.40 +3.39
Sun Pharma 477.35 +8.70 +1.86
SBI 275.20 +4.35 +1.61
HUL 1,237.25 +18.20 +1.49
BHEL 132.65 +2.10 +1.61
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,744.40 -46.85 -2.62
Tech Mahindra 436.55 -4.95 -1.12
Wipro 299.00 -2.15 -0.71
Coal India 255.05 -2.00 -0.78
Bharti Infratel 367.30 -2.20 -0.60
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 255.00 -1.95 -0.76
Wipro 298.90 -2.35 -0.78
ONGC 162.35 -1.05 -0.64
NTPC 169.80 -0.60 -0.35
Bajaj Auto 2,926.00 -4.30 -0.15

