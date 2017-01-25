Markets in positive range on Wednesday

First published: January 25, 2017, 9:45 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 27,462.83 points, touched a high of 27,481.50 and a low of 27,448.90 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 27,375.58 points.

The Sensex is trading at 27,649.96 points up by 94.38 points or 0.34 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,499.45 points after closing at 8,475.80 points.

The Nifty is trading at 8,501.50 points in the morning.