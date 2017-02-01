countdown To Budget 2017
Markets in Positive Range on Wednesday
Representative image.
Mumbai: Hours before Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the budget, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.
The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 27,669.08 points, touched a high of 27,703.20 and a low of 27,645.58 points.
On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 27,655.96 points.
The Sensex is trading at 27,721.45 points up by 65.69 points or 0.24 per cent.
On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,570.35 points after closing at 8,561.30 points.
The Nifty is trading at 8,564.00 points in the morning.
