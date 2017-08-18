MBA Talent From Premier B-schools, Still Sells Like Hot Cakes

Amidst news of lay-offs, job crisis, companies offering lower packages, looking for low cost substitutes for their present employees, no job security; the MBA recruitment reports don't project a poor outlook. For Blue Chip recruiters, fresh MBA graduates are the main factor contributing to the growth in India.One of the main fields for which MBA students were hired this year was digital transformations and the opportunities that come up due to the ever changing business environment prevalent these days. The Companies require the talent pool to counsel them on how to reform their business ideas and ideologies by using the next-gen technologies to their advantage.Around 600 students from the 2017 batch that graduated this year, were hired by the no.1 recruiter at the placement drives, Cognizant Consulting that helps propel business growth across roles as varied as management and business consulting, client relationship management, business analysis, analytics and insights, solutions portfolio expansion, corporate development, M&A, change management and business integration.In addition to Cognizant Consulting, ICICI Bank and Deloitte were the other 2 companies that made it to the top 3 recruiters' slots. The ICICI Bank stated that it had hired 223 candidates this year from B-schools.At the premier B-schools, management students are taught in a way that they come equipped with a business acumen in addition to being well versed in key subjects that a business requires, like marketing, finance, operations, human resources, etc. which further makes it easier for the companies to train them for sales and pre sales consulting.Owing to this certain level of expertise that the students come with coupled with the clients' demands and the companies' attempts to set their foot in India through global development centers, more and more consulting firms are looking to hire MBA talent from premier B-schools of India in addition to IIMs which obviously are the go-to destinations for consulting firms. This year the placement drives were dominated by the consulting firms like Cognizant Consulting, Capgemini, EY, etc.Few recruiters like APAC and Amazon amongst others also provide such hired talent diverse career options as high as 20+ roles that the students/employees can choose for their ownselves depending upon their interests.Apart from grabbing more and more talent at the placement drives, the companies have now turned their focus to summer internships as well that become a channel for hiring the students in future via pre-placement offers.For these consulting firms and the likes, hiring talent from the premier B-school is an integral factor that promotes their growth since the ever changing business environment nowadays calls for fresh insights regarding the technology and customer relations from time to time from adept and sprightly MBA talent.