GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mistry Firms Seek to Amend Plea in Mumbai NCLT Against Tatas

Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments filed the amendment pleas on Friday, after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on September 21 asked it to approach the Mumbai NCLT.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2017, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mistry Firms Seek to Amend Plea in Mumbai NCLT Against Tatas
File image of Cyrus Mistry. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The Cyrus Mistry group on Friday moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to amend its petition demanding action against Tata Sons for "oppression" of minority shareholders and "mismanagement" of Tata Group companies.

Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments filed the amendment pleas on Friday, after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on September 21 asked it to approach the Mumbai NCLT.

The NCLT is likely to hear the main petition of the Mistry firms as well as the amendment plea November 20 onwards.

The NCLAT had in September allowed Mistry firms' plea seeking a waiver of the 10 per cent minimum shareholding eligibility criterion, to be able to move the tribunal against Tata Sons.

A release from Mistry's office said today the two firms have now sought to bring on record facts about the business conducted at the 99th AGM of Tata Sons on September 21. The 99th AGM of Tata Sons converted Tata Sons Ltd from a public company to a private company.

"It is the case of the companies that the facts which are now sought to be brought on record are oppressive in nature and are relevant to the ongoing proceedings," the statement said.

The Mistry family owns 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons. But the holding is under 3 percent if the preferential shares are excluded (a point the Tatas stressed), thus not meeting the criterion of having at least 10 per cent ownership in a company for filing a case of oppression of minority shareholders under the Companies Act.

Mistry is locked in a legal battle with the Tatas since his sacking as chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016, and removal as a director on February 6, 2017.

The appellate tribunal had said although the Mistry companies did not meet the minimum shareholding norm, under exceptional circumstances this statutory requirement can be waived.

It thus directed the NCLT, which had dismissed Mistry's petition against Tata Sons on the ground of not meeting the minimum shareholding criterion, to decide the case in three months.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,685.56 +112.34 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,452.50 +28.70 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 207.80 +10.35 +5.24
Bharti Airtel 541.25 -1.95 -0.36
SBI 325.00 +10.65 +3.39
Dewan Housing 665.65 +15.90 +2.45
Rain Industries 309.20 +29.15 +10.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 541.35 -1.75 -0.32
PNB 207.30 +10.00 +5.07
NTPC 181.25 +0.75 +0.42
Kotak Mahindra 1,017.00 -2.70 -0.26
Rain Industries 309.20 +29.30 +10.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 325.00 +10.65 +3.39
Tata Motors 447.70 +12.80 +2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,674.50 +47.00 +2.89
ONGC 191.85 +3.85 +2.05
Larsen 1,235.00 +24.05 +1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 325.00 +10.05 +3.19
Tata Motors 446.90 +12.10 +2.78
BHEL 100.05 +2.45 +2.51
Tata Motors (D) 246.90 +4.90 +2.02
Larsen 1,235.00 +23.95 +1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 210.05 -5.15 -2.39
Sun Pharma 551.25 -12.20 -2.17
BPCL 533.10 -9.75 -1.80
Coal India 286.55 -4.65 -1.60
GAIL 463.85 -7.10 -1.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 552.20 -11.00 -1.95
Coal India 286.60 -5.05 -1.73
Hero Motocorp 3,687.00 -46.05 -1.23
Lupin 1,049.25 -11.65 -1.10
Adani Ports 434.30 -2.95 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: The Kashmir Dialogue

Watch: The Kashmir Dialogue

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES