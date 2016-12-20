Mistry Moves Company Law Tribunal; Tatas Call it 'Deep Animosity'

Mumbai: A day after resigning from the boards of six listed Tata firms, Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday took the legal route in his fight against the Tatas by filing suit in National Company Law Tribunal against Tata Sons.

The Tata Sons too hit back by saying that it shows Mistry's 'deep animosity' towards Tata Group.

Tata Sons in a statement said it viewed "the petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mr Mistry's complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata".

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry's Petition Shows his Deep Animosity Towards Ratan: Tata Sons

The petition was against oppression and mismanagement of Tata Sons under Section 241 of the Companies Act, the sources said adding that the first hearing by NCLT is slated for December 22.

While resigning from the boards of the Tata group firms on Monday, Mistry had launched a scathing broadside against Ratan Tata and vowed to shift his fight to a "larger platform".

"Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum, and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group," Mistry had said.

He further said that with this thought in mind, he "decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where rule of law and equity is upheld".

In an interview with PTI, when intimated that social media comments say he is protecting his own commercial interests in the name of protecting their interests, Mistry said: "Let us not confuse. Should I not protect my interests? Should I not protect my interest in the right way? There is a difference. Have I protected my personal interest by asking for position? I have not asked."

Mistry, who had continued to be on boards of operating companies even after his ouster as chairman of the holding company Tata Sons on October 24, had again raked up "breakdown of governance" and questionable dealings including release of more funds to airline venture Air Asia under interim chairman Ratan Tata despite "findings of fraud and wrong-doing".

His resignation came ahead of five Tata companies -- Indian Hotels, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals -- calling extraordinary general meetings starting from today to oust him as a director on company boards after Ratan Tata, a scion of the conglomerate's founding family, replaced him as chairman of the group's holding company.

( With inputs from PTI)