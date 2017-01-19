New Delhi: Demonetisation has resulted in a bonanza for the fintech industry. The upcoming budget may have more measures to give a push to digital transactions.

News18 asked Bipin Preet Singh, the Founder and CEO of MobiKwik, the digital payments company, for his budget wish list and this is what he said.

1. The Budget must announce measures to upgrade digital infrastructure across the country. This will encourage more merchants and consumers to transact on non-cash, online platforms.

2. Digital India is a laudable initiative. We need to improve digital literacy and connect cities, towns and villages with high-speed Internet networks so that every citizen is empowered with access to a mobile broadband connection.

3. Access to online services should actually be a fundamental right. This will move a large portion of cash transactions to formal economy.

4. The Budget must reduce corporate tax for start-ups and companies promoting digital payments ecosystem. At the moment, it is flat at 35 per cent.

5. There should be reduction in income tax for individuals and companies promoting secure digital payments.

6. The Budget should announce sops for fin-tech companies providing data protection.

7. We need to see visible action on government initiatives like Make in India, Skill India, Start-Up India and Stand Up India.

8. The Budget must announce steps to tone up physical infrastructure. We need good roads, good connectivity with rural areas where 65 per cent of Indians live. India needs world-class seaports and airports.

9. Implementation of GST from April 1 may be deferred to help businesses and overall economy recover from demonetisation. Clear, uniform taxation for all goods and services is important. India should be a tax compliant society. At present, not even three per cent of people pay any income tax.

10. Transactions worth one trillion dollars are done in the country annually. Of these, barely 10 per cent are on digital platforms. Mobile wallet providers have thus clearly a larger role to play.