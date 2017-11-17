GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Moody's Upgrade Proves GST and Demonetisation Not Holding Economy Back, Says Arun Jaitley

“The upgrade has made it clear that GST and demonetisation are not holding the economy back,” said Arun Jaitley.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2017, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Delhi: Hours after international rating agency Moody’s upgraded its India ranking, finance minister Arun Jaitley said it will boost investor sentiment and more global money will flow in the Indian economy.

“The upgrade has made it clear that GST and demonetisation are not holding the economy back,” said Jaitley.

BSE Sensex shot up by 400 points on Friday morning after the upgrade. The US-based international rating agency has upgraded India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive.

The upgrade comes after 13 years when India was last upgraded to Baa3 in 2004.

MOODY_RATING

“We believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps which have been taken in India in the last few years, which has contributed to strengthening of Indian economy,” said the FM.

The stock market and rupee have already surged post the announcement.

“It is a recognition and enforcement of reform process, particularly in the last 3-4 years,” Jaitley said.

moody's rating upgrade history

While many experts have criticised demonetisation, Moody’s lauded the move. “Steps, including demonetisation, among others are taking India into a digitised economy,” said Jaitley.

“Also the GST, which the world has recognised as one of the most significant reform steps taken in the history of Independent India,” added the finance minister.



Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,368.07 +261.25 ( +0.79%)

Nifty 50

10,290.55 +75.80 ( +0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 350.20 +60.20 +20.76
SBI 338.60 +5.20 +1.56
HDFC 1,703.50 +39.10 +2.35
ICICI Bank 325.05 +6.10 +1.91
Yes Bank 306.55 +5.25 +1.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 349.70 +59.70 +20.59
ICICI Bank 324.80 +5.65 +1.77
Rain Industries 329.75 -17.35 -5.00
SBI 338.50 +5.05 +1.51
PNB 191.30 +1.85 +0.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 609.00 +16.15 +2.72
Tata Power 87.05 +2.25 +2.65
Vedanta 308.60 +7.30 +2.42
Tata Steel 702.40 +16.05 +2.34
Maruti Suzuki 8,355.00 +191.30 +2.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 608.35 +15.35 +2.59
HDFC 1,700.30 +36.35 +2.18
Tata Steel 702.00 +15.35 +2.24
Maruti Suzuki 8,339.55 +174.05 +2.13
ICICI Bank 324.50 +5.35 +1.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 484.40 -15.50 -3.10
Infosys 974.10 -14.30 -1.45
TCS 2,712.50 -34.15 -1.24
Bosch 19,006.95 -251.50 -1.31
HCL Tech 842.45 -9.45 -1.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 974.40 -14.20 -1.44
ONGC 177.65 -1.70 -0.95
TCS 2,718.45 -28.15 -1.02
Wipro 295.10 -2.55 -0.86
Hero Motocorp 3,637.00 -24.60 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES