GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Nandan Nilekani Likely to Head Infosys Again, Role to be 'Cleared' in 48 Hours

Sources told Network18 that Nandan Nilekani's return and role in the software giant would be “cleared” in the next 48 hours.

Updated:August 23, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nandan Nilekani Likely to Head Infosys Again, Role to be 'Cleared' in 48 Hours
File photo of Nandan Nilekani. (Hemant Mishra via Getty Images)
New Delhi: Nandan Nilekani is likely to be brought back at the helm of Infosys following the resignation of Vishal Sikk as CEO and MD.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that his return and role in the software giant would be “cleared” in the next 48 hours.

Reports of Nilekani’s return pushed the Infosys stock above Rs 900 per share.

Nilekani was Infosys CEO for five years till 2007 and left the company in 2009 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar authority. Nilekani held the role till 2014 before resigning to unsuccessfully contest Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Bengaluru (South).

Nilekani has yet to comment on the recent strife at the company. The Nilekani family has a 2.29 percent stake in Infosys as per the quarter ended June this year, Moneycontrol.com.

More details awaited
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,469.63 +177.78 ( +0.57%)

Nifty 50

9,811.90 +46.35 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.20 +22.80 +2.60
DLF 186.40 +11.10 +6.33
Fortis Health 151.05 +9.50 +6.71
SBI 277.40 +3.50 +1.28
Rel Capital 752.70 +8.25 +1.11
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.60 +21.45 +2.45
Fortis Health 151.00 +9.35 +6.60
Balkrishna Ind 1,556.25 +77.10 +5.21
Vedanta 294.70 +1.50 +0.51
Larsen 1,122.00 +2.75 +0.25
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,040.80 +56.65 +2.86
Infosys 898.25 +22.85 +2.61
GAIL 386.00 +8.25 +2.18
Adani Ports 382.60 +6.95 +1.85
Bharti Airtel 430.00 +7.90 +1.87
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,039.40 +54.55 +2.75
Infosys 898.60 +21.45 +2.45
Adani Ports 382.75 +8.25 +2.20
Bharti Airtel 430.00 +8.35 +1.98
NTPC 170.25 +2.80 +1.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 432.45 -6.90 -1.57
Tata Power 78.90 -1.15 -1.44
Zee Entertain 509.85 -6.60 -1.28
Bharti Infratel 383.15 -4.70 -1.21
Eicher Motors 30,606.20 -370.95 -1.20
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,189.50 -11.25 -0.94
TCS 2,488.90 -7.15 -0.29
Reliance 1,561.00 -2.35 -0.15

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.