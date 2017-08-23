Nandan Nilekani Likely to Head Infosys Again, Role to be 'Cleared' in 48 Hours

Nandan Nilekani is likely to be brought back at the helm of Infosys following the resignation of Vishal Sikk as CEO and MD.Sources told CNBC-TV18 that his return and role in the software giant would be “cleared” in the next 48 hours.Reports of Nilekani’s return pushed the Infosys stock above Rs 900 per share.Nilekani was Infosys CEO for five years till 2007 and left the company in 2009 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar authority. Nilekani held the role till 2014 before resigning to unsuccessfully contest Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Bengaluru (South).Nilekani has yet to comment on the recent strife at the company. The Nilekani family has a 2.29 percent stake in Infosys as per the quarter ended June this year, Moneycontrol.com.More details awaited