GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Narayana Murthy Pitches for Austerity to Scale up Companies' Growth

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said that it is extremely important to spend less than what you earn.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narayana Murthy Pitches for Austerity to Scale up Companies' Growth
Narayana Murthy had earlier said IT companies can protect the jobs of youngsters if senior executives take paycuts.
Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has pitched for top executives, including CEOs, and other practising austerity for scaling up their companies’ growth.

“I would say that it is extremely important to spend less than what you earn, ideally. That means everybody, starting from the Chairman and CEO to a janitor will have to demonstrate austerity, will have to demonstrate simplicity, to scale up companies’ growth,” he said on Tuesday.

A company, Murthy said, will have to get the best value for money for every paise it spends.

In June this year, Murthy had said IT companies can protect the jobs of youngsters if senior executives take paycuts.

He also urged employees of companies to ask questions, including how to reduce time and improve quality of whatever they are doing, which would ultimately result in companies increasing their revenues.

“Once you start doing it, then revenues will increase significantly and cost will be under control. That is what I would say it is the most important thing," he said.

Murthy also said scaling up of any company depends on technology because it reduced costs. Scaling up could also be done by focusing on productivity of the people by training them, which would enable them to do much more, he said.

Replying to a query, Murthy said government’s primary role to encourage entrepreneurship was to reduce friction in businesses, which will help them spend more time in satisfying and keeping its customers motivated.

The government could also provide tax advantage for companies at initial stages, which could act as an incentive for young entrepreneurs to get more work, he said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,656.11 +207.08 ( +0.66%)

Nifty 50

9,858.50 +64.35 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 1,754.00 -24.50 -1.38
ITC 280.20 +8.95 +3.30
HDFC 1,741.50 +27.55 +1.61
Tata Global Bev 192.65 +13.90 +7.78
SBI 279.90 +1.70 +0.61
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,741.40 +27.00 +1.57
Kotak Mahindra 998.00 +15.55 +1.58
Info Edge 956.70 -18.85 -1.93
Sun Pharma 481.10 +8.60 +1.82
Ashok Leyland 103.75 -1.05 -1.00
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 420.05 +17.85 +4.44
Tata Power 82.25 +2.70 +3.39
ITC 280.35 +9.10 +3.35
Indiabulls Hsg 1,205.85 +30.10 +2.56
Tata Motors 384.45 +9.05 +2.41
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 280.35 +9.20 +3.39
HUL 1,180.00 +27.65 +2.40
BHEL 129.55 +3.10 +2.45
Tata Motors 385.00 +9.35 +2.49
Sun Pharma 481.40 +8.90 +1.88
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 1,753.50 -25.00 -1.41
Bosch 21,817.90 -320.20 -1.45
Asian Paints 1,140.00 -14.00 -1.21
Power Grid Corp 220.55 -2.20 -0.99
Bharti Airtel 404.15 -4.40 -1.08
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,140.60 -13.40 -1.16
Coal India 236.05 -2.60 -1.09
Bharti Airtel 404.10 -4.45 -1.09
Dr Reddys Labs 1,983.80 -17.95 -0.90
NTPC 170.50 -1.40 -0.81

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.