NASSCOM Summit: Mukesh Ambani says Trump may be blessing in disguise for IT cos

Industrialists and entrepreneurs stand out from the crowd because of their ability to spot opportunities in challenges.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani showcased just that instinct at the NASSCOM India Leadership Forum when he said that Trump may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for India.

US President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda and his administration’s proposed policies on H1-B visas targeting IT workers have spooked Indian IT majors. Technology companies in the US depend on H1-B visas to hire scores of non-American employees every year.

Stressing on the opportunity the IT sector presents, Ambani said, “We now have the infrastructure to make India one of the biggest software markets in the world”.

Trump’s measures will help Indian IT industry to focus on solving problems in India, Ambani said. “The domestic market is huge. We look forward to partner with the next generation to solve problems for India, to improve quality of life of our people and to make sure our industries are more productive,” he said.

Fundamentally, it is about building a digital ecosystem and no one company can do it on its own, Ambani said. He urged companies to adopt next-generation technologies.

“India has to be the capital of the real implementation of blockchain, to build the trust economy. In terms of the internet, we have the opportunity to adopt artificial intelligence and natural language processing,” he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes news18.com