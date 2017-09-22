GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

NDTV Stock Surges Amid Speculation Over Sale Of Controlling Stake

The stock, which was trading at Rs 33.50 on August 9, touched a yearly high of Rs 66.50 on September 7.

Kabir Goswami | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2017, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NDTV Stock Surges Amid Speculation Over Sale Of Controlling Stake
File photo of SpiceJet's Ajay Singh (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) hit the upper circuit, after it surged nearly 5 per cent, hitting a high of Rs 53.10 on the BSE on Friday.

NDTV stock has been experiencing a sudden spike over the past few weeks, owing to an unconfirmed report of SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh planning to buy controlling stake in the multimedia company.
The stock, which was trading at Rs 33.50 on August 9, touched a high of Rs 66.50 on September 7.

In view of the reports on takeover, the BSE issued a notice at 11.10 am saying, “The Exchange has sought clarification from New Delhi Television Ltd on September 22, 2017 with reference to news flashed on www.moneycontrol.com dated September 22, 2017 quoting “SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh set to take control of NDTV”.

In its reply, NDTV said, “We wish to inform you that the promoters of the Company have not entered into any agreement for sale of their stake in the Company to any person.”

“The Company is mindful of its obligations under Clause 30 of the Listing Regulations and shall promptly intimate you of any event required which is required to be disclosed under the said Regulations,” NDTV added.

NDTV, over the past few months, had been in news over alleged financial wrongdoings. In connection with one of such case, CBI had raided the house of NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy. Premises of the company’s promoter firm RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd were also raided.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,922.44 -447.60 ( -1.38%)

Nifty 50

9,964.40 -157.50 ( -1.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.30 -11.25 -1.24
Divis Labs 970.25 -20.65 -2.08
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.85 -2.75
Rel Capital 661.25 -56.65 -7.89
Dr Reddys Labs 2,457.75 -28.80 -1.16
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 1,860.30 -56.35 -2.94
Bombay Dyeing 203.15 -9.70 -4.56
ITI 139.50 +17.30 +14.16
Divis Labs 969.00 -21.90 -2.21
Amara Raja Batt 771.45 -1.70 -0.22
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 884.45 +14.15 +1.63
Wipro 294.45 +2.55 +0.87
Bharti Infratel 390.00 +2.35 +0.61
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 294.05 +2.90 +1.00
Coal India 253.90 +0.30 +0.12
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 230.90 -13.65 -5.58
Tata Steel 654.00 -33.10 -4.82
Vedanta 307.90 -14.65 -4.54
YES BANK 360.65 -16.40 -4.35
UltraTechCement 3,999.60 -166.45 -4.00
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 654.55 -32.30 -4.70
Larsen 1,184.90 -42.85 -3.49
Reliance 817.50 -23.80 -2.83
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.90 -2.77
Hero Motocorp 3,788.15 -100.70 -2.59

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES