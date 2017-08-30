Need to Revisit Price Cap on Knee Implants: MTaI

Medical device makers body Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Wednesday said it has asked the national drug pricing regulator NPPA to revisit decision to implement price controls on knee implants.It also expressed concern over the manner in which the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has moved to cap the prices of knee implants.In its representation to NPPA, MTaI said it has requested the regulator to reconsider the decision of imposing price ceiling as it had not considered appropriate categorisation of the implants while fixing the prices.About the NPPA's order of August 25 mentioning that knee implant ceiling prices should be inclusive of bone cement charges, MTaI said bone cement is a separate component not manufactured by all orthopaedic knee manufacturers."This perhaps is the first time that the price of one drug is embedded into the price of another drug, when both the drugs are commercially available as packaged and finished goods of respective manufacturers, and governed separately under the D&C Act," MTaI said in a statement.It also expressed concern "over the hasty manner of decision-making to apply price controls, particularly by invoking Para 19 of the DPCO, which we find contrary to the goals of increasing patient access and creating an environment that encourages investments in India," it added.Invoking para 19 also by-passes due involvement of NLEM and Medical Technology Assessment Board (MTAB), MTaI said."We urge the NPPA to re-think its decision to implement price controls on knee implants and refrain from additional price controls, and to have open dialogues with the industry to develop sustainable solutions," it added.MTaI also said that it is keen to partner with the government and discuss, "how we can work together to address unmet healthcare needs in India and find solutions to improve standards of care for patients across the country".