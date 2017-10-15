GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Never Spoke of Fiscal Stimulus to Revive Growth, Says Arun Jaitley

"I have not used that phrase (fiscal stimulus). I said we will respond to situations and your fraternity translated the word respond as meaning stimulus," Jaitley told reporters

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2017, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Never Spoke of Fiscal Stimulus to Revive Growth, Says Arun Jaitley
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Image: PTI)
Washington: There was never any talk by the Indian government about announcing a fiscal stimulus package for boosting the economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted.

"I have not used that phrase (fiscal stimulus). I said we will respond to situations and your fraternity translated the word respond as meaning stimulus," Jaitley told reporters here on Saturday at the end of his week-long official visit to the US.

"So you are the ones who should be answering and not me," he said adding that since it was the Indian media which had mentioned fiscal stimulus, "you should ask them" about it.

Following a sharp fall in latest key macro indicators such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and industrial production, Jaitley, last month, hinted at a package of measures to boost the economy. But he refused to divulge details, saying the measures would be unveiled only after consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have taken note of all the economic indicators that are available. This has been a pro-active government on the reforms agenda. I have had a series of discussions with ministerial colleagues and various secretaries.

"The government will take additional measures in the coming days after consulting the Prime Minister. Whenever the measures are taken, you will come to know of it," Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi following a meeting of the union cabinet.

Jaitley also told reporters here that there is much interest about India in the US and among its investors.

"There is great interest about India in the US and among its investors. Both those inside the government and the US companies have shown great interest in investing in India now," he said."

Jaitley, who led the Indian delegation to the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, also said that American companies are investing in India in a big way.

"You have Indians investing in the US, you have US companies investing in India. And, in November, a large contingent of US corporates is coming to India to invest," he said."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,432.69 +250.47 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

10,167.45 +71.05 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Reliance 876.45 +3.70 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Dewan Housing 537.80 +5.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Cyient 539.40 +16.80 +3.21
Infosys 931.90 +4.75 +0.51
Cholamandalam 1,131.00 -22.65 -1.96
Axis Bank 529.45 +4.80 +0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,082.35 +24.75 +2.34
UltraTechCement 4,005.00 +85.20 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Tata Steel 710.60 +19.75 +2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,081.70 +23.30 +2.20
HDFC Bank 1,849.70 +34.25 +1.89
Coal India 288.05 +5.65 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 437.50 -8.45 -1.89
Zee Entertain 510.05 -7.50 -1.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.45 -25.40 -1.07
M&M 1,325.30 -12.85 -0.96
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.85 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.00 -26.00 -1.09
M&M 1,326.40 -12.70 -0.95
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.70 -0.87
ITC 265.85 -1.15 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,872.20 -32.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES