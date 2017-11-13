GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New India Assurance Debuts on Stock Market, Down 7.8% After Two Hours of Trading

NIA shares opened at Rs 750, a discount of Rs 50 or 6.25 percent, compared to the issue price of Rs 800. The price band was Rs 770-800 per share. At 11 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 737.30 on the BSE, down 7.84% from its issue price.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New India Assurance Debuts on Stock Market, Down 7.8% After Two Hours of Trading
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The country's largest general insurance firm New India Assurance Company, which recently concluded its initial public offer, debuted bears on the bourses on Monday.

NIA shares opened at Rs 750, a discount of Rs 50 or 6.25 percent, compared to the issue price of Rs 800. The price band was Rs 770-800 per share. At 11 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 737.30 on the BSE, down 7.84% from its issue price.

The Rs 9,600-crore IPO of the firm was oversubscribed 1.19 times during November 1-3.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 2.34 times, non-institutional investors 12 percent and retail investors 11 percent, according to data available with the NSE.

The price band for the offer was set at Rs 770-800 per equity share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, IDFC Bank Limited and YES Securities were the books running lead managers to the offer.

New India Assurance has assets of over Rs 69,000 crore and has been growing at CAGR of over 15 percent for the last five years.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,207.35 -107.21 ( -0.32%)

Nifty 50

10,273.65 -48.10 ( -0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 339.00 +5.45 +1.63
Axis Bank 554.45 +9.65 +1.77
HDFC 1,676.65 -32.85 -1.92
Larsen 1,234.00 -30.95 -2.45
M&M 1,421.30 +28.35 +2.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 317.40 -6.10 -1.89
SBI 338.75 +5.55 +1.67
Rain Industries 398.50 +10.75 +2.77
Axis Bank 554.20 +9.70 +1.78
Hatsun Agro 884.00 +133.15 +17.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,422.10 +29.15 +2.09
Axis Bank 554.85 +10.05 +1.84
TCS 2,752.00 +43.25 +1.60
SBI 338.45 +4.90 +1.47
Tech Mahindra 498.00 +7.00 +1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,422.65 +29.25 +2.10
Axis Bank 554.30 +9.80 +1.80
TCS 2,751.00 +47.70 +1.76
SBI 338.85 +5.65 +1.70
HUL 1,299.25 +8.50 +0.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 718.10 -22.00 -2.97
ONGC 186.10 -5.00 -2.62
BPCL 498.55 -13.55 -2.65
Larsen 1,234.15 -30.80 -2.43
Coal India 277.35 -7.00 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 186.10 -4.70 -2.46
Larsen 1,233.40 -30.65 -2.42
Coal India 278.05 -6.60 -2.32
BHEL 90.50 -1.80 -1.95
HDFC 1,675.85 -31.90 -1.87
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES