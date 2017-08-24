GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New Rs 200 Banknote to be Introduced Tomorrow into Public Circulation

The Reserve Bank of India will issue ₹ 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series on August 25.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2017, 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: A new banknote of Rs 200 denomination will be introduced into public circulation on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. All other denominations will continue to remain legal tender.

“The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 ₹ 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India from select RBI offices, and some banks,” a statement released by the Central Bank said on Thursday.

The new denomination has the image of the Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is bright yellow and other geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme will be on both sides of the bank note. The dimensions of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mm

On the front side the note will have:

  • See through register with denominational numeral 2002

  • Latent image with denominational numeral 2003

  • Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

  • Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

  • Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’

  • Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift

  • Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

  • Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

  • Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

  • Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right 10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

  • Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side 2 and bottom right side

  • For the visually impaired, raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ₹200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides





On the reverse side of the note, the features will include:

  • Year of printing of the note on the left

  • Swachh Bharat logo with slogan 15

  • Language panel

  • Motif of Sanchi Stupa

  • Denominational numeral २०० in Devanagari script

