New Rs 200 Banknote to be Introduced Tomorrow into Public Circulation



See through register with denominational numeral 2002



Latent image with denominational numeral 2003



Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari



Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre



Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’



Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift



Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted



Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait



Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right



Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right 10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks



Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side 2 and bottom right side



For the visually impaired, raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ₹200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides





Here is a look at the Rs 200 note that is to be released by @RBI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LJCEz7hNEH

— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2017



Year of printing of the note on the left



Swachh Bharat logo with slogan 15



Language panel



Motif of Sanchi Stupa



Denominational numeral २०० in Devanagari script



A new banknote of Rs 200 denomination will be introduced into public circulation on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. All other denominations will continue to remain legal tender.“The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 ₹ 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India from select RBI offices, and some banks,” a statement released by the Central Bank said on Thursday.The new denomination has the image of the Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is bright yellow and other geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme will be on both sides of the bank note. The dimensions of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mmOn the front side the note will have: