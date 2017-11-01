It was a trail-blazing show by stock markets on Wednesday after the Nifty bolted past 10,400 for the first time and the Sensex hit yet another record 33,451 on the back of India's jump on Ease of Doing Business list.India went up by 30 notches to 100 on the World Bank ranking, released on Tuesday.Also, eight core sectors growing to a six-month high of 5.2 percent in September and positive leads from the global market made investors bolder.The 50-issue Nifty crossed the 10,400-level for the first time by gaining 67.85 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at a fresh life-time high of 10,403.15, surpassing its previous intra-day high of 10,384.50 touched on October 30.The benchmark BSE Sensex too climbed 238.16 points, or 0.71 percent, to trade at a new record of 33,451.29, breaking its previous such reading of 33,340.17 reached on October 30.Reflecting the market's bullish mood, all the sectoral indices led by banking and FMCG were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 1.36 percent.Big gainers included Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 3.69 percentHong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.66 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.42 percent in their early trading. Shanghai Composite edged up 0.28 percent.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.12 percent higher on Tuesday.