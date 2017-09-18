GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nifty Ends at New Peak of 10,153.10, Sensex Rises 151 Points

Positive global cues, along with healthy buying in automobile, capital goods and consumer durables stocks, pushed the Indian equity markets higher, with the NSE Nifty50 touching record high levels on Monday.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
Nifty Ends at New Peak of 10,153.10, Sensex Rises 151 Points
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Mumbai: The NSE Nifty on Monday closed at record high of 10,153.10 and the Sensex surged by 151 points to end at a six-week high on gains in banking, capital goods and auto stocks after unabated buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive leads from global markets.

Sentiments remained upbeat for yet another session following healthy gains across Asian and a higher opening at European markets, traders said.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at all-time high of 10,153.10, up 67.70 points, or 0.67 percent after shuttling between 10,171.70 and 10,131.30. It broke previous record closing of 10,114.65 hit on August 1.

It also breached intra-day record of 10,137.85 reached on August 2.

Reflecting the bullish mood, the NSE Bank Nifty breached the 25,000 mark to hit all-time high of 25,105.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex also rose by 151.15 points, or 0.47 percent to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it had settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06.

The gauge had gained 610.64 points in the previous seven straight sessions.

Revival of buying by FPIs, who had been major sellers for a long spell on the Indian bourses, too accelerated the buying pace to some extent, helping the benchmark Nifty to scale new highs, brokers said.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,423.76 +151.15 ( +0.47%)

Nifty 50

10,153.10 +67.70 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dixon Technolog 2,891.55 +1,125.55 +63.73
Indiabulls Real 241.70 -9.05 -3.61
Bharat Road Net 208.45 +3.45 +1.68
Graphite India 365.75 +40.70 +12.52
Divis Labs 833.90 -34.50 -3.97
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 241.95 -8.40 -3.36
Dixon Technolog 2,892.80 +1,126.80 +63.81
Graphite India 365.55 +41.05 +12.65
Bharat Road Net 208.15 +3.15 +1.54
Tinplate 241.80 +39.05 +19.26
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 389.10 +15.10 +4.04
Bajaj Auto 3,137.40 +111.80 +3.70
Indiabulls Hsg 1,301.10 +35.15 +2.78
HUL 1,280.05 +34.05 +2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,745.60 +46.25 +2.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,129.80 +107.75 +3.57
HUL 1,280.00 +34.50 +2.77
Larsen 1,237.80 +25.35 +2.09
Coal India 264.80 +4.90 +1.89
Tata Motors (D) 233.15 +4.20 +1.83
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.20 -1.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 672.90 -6.05 -0.89
ITC 267.00 -2.30 -0.85
Ambuja Cements 282.30 -2.05 -0.72
Tata Power 83.70 -0.60 -0.71
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 266.80 -2.55 -0.95
Tata Steel 673.05 -6.25 -0.92
ONGC 165.40 -1.50 -0.90
SBI 270.15 -1.90 -0.70
Sun Pharma 521.00 -2.80 -0.53

