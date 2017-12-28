GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nifty Goes Above 10,500, Sensex in Green Ahead of F&O Expiry

At the start, the 50-share Nifty climbed to 10,515.90, up 25.15 points, or 0.23 per cent.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2017, 10:11 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark and BSE barometer Sensex was back in the green on Thursday ahead of the expiry of December derivatives contracts.

The 30-share BSE index made a modest gain of 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05. It had lost 98.80 points in the previous session.

All sectoral gauges led by metal and healthcare rose up to 1.07 per cent.

Fresh buying by investors in blue-chip stocks amid foreign capital inflows kept the momentum going. The leads from Wall Street were positive, but Asian shares were little changed after an oil rally.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to go in for a policy rate cut of 25 bps in April next year to signal lower lending rates, which are key to the economic recovery, stated a global brokerage report.

Today is the last session of December expiry in the derivatives segment.

Major gainers were Tata Steel, HUL and Sun Pharma, advancing up to 1.51 per cent.
S&P BSE Sensex

34,005.49 +93.68 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,526.05 +35.30 ( +0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,436.10 +35.55 +1.48
HUL 1,373.95 +19.50 +1.44
Tata Steel 729.70 +7.90 +1.09
Reliance 931.25 +8.95 +0.97
Coal India 265.25 +2.70 +1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 310.20 -4.65 -1.48
IOC 397.50 -4.00 -1.00
Hero Motocorp 3,748.00 -38.65 -1.02
Sun Pharma 570.85 +39.90 +7.51
Axis Bank 549.20 -5.40 -0.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

