1-min read

Nifty Hits Fresh High of 10,178.95, Sensex up 100 Points

Rising for the ninth day, the 30-share Sensex advanced by 100.35 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 32,524.11. The gauge had risen 761.79 points in the previous eight straight sessions.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The Nifty advanced by around 26 points or 0.25 per cent to scale a new high of 10,178.95 while the Sensex rallied over 100 points in opening on Tuesday on the back of persistent buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive Asian cues.

The Nifty rallied 25.85 points, or 0.25 per cent, to a new record high of 10,178.95, surpassing its previous intra- day high of 10,171.70 it touched on Monday.

Sectoral indices of auto, realty, healthcare, consumer durables and oil & gas were in the positive space, rising up to 0.69 per cent.

Brokers said continuous buying by DIIs coupled with short-covering by speculators and a firming trend at other Asian markets in line with another record performance on the Wall Street overnight buoyed trading sentiments here.

Prominent gainers were Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Lupin, Kotak Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto, helping the broader Nifty to trade at fresh life high.

Among Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.14 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.47 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Shanghai Composite was slightly down.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent higher Monday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,396.35 -27.41 ( -0.08%)

Nifty 50

10,144.30 -8.80 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 422.80 +17.85 +4.41
Indiabulls Real 245.55 +3.85 +1.59
Tinplate 282.15 +39.60 +16.33
Divis Labs 850.10 +16.20 +1.94
Dewan Housing 615.40 +13.35 +2.22
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 422.90 +17.55 +4.33
Tata Global Bev 217.55 +4.20 +1.97
Tata Chemicals 646.30 +3.75 +0.58
Tinplate 282.35 +40.55 +16.77
ADF Foods 254.00 +30.25 +13.52
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 422.95 +18.00 +4.44
GAIL 415.00 +14.75 +3.69
Tata Motors (D) 238.25 +4.75 +2.03
BPCL 502.65 +4.70 +0.94
IOC 418.50 +2.85 +0.69
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 423.10 +17.75 +4.38
Tata Motors (D) 238.35 +5.20 +2.23
Sun Pharma 525.00 +4.00 +0.77
Wipro 290.35 +1.75 +0.61
Infosys 912.05 +3.60 +0.40
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 261.35 -3.20 -1.21
Bank of Baroda 143.70 -1.75 -1.20
Power Grid Corp 213.40 -1.95 -0.91
Tata Power 83.00 -0.70 -0.84
Axis Bank 520.40 -4.15 -0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 261.40 -3.40 -1.28
ONGC 164.25 -1.15 -0.70
Larsen 1,228.50 -9.30 -0.75
ICICI Bank 290.85 -1.75 -0.60
Axis Bank 520.30 -3.25 -0.62

