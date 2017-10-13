GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nifty Hits Record Intra-day High, Sensex up Over 300 Points

Stocks of Bharti Airtel zoomed 6.94 per cent to Rs 427.80 after the company announced that the consumer mobile business of (CMB) of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra will merge with it in a cash-free, debt-free deal.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2017, 2:32 PM IST
Nifty Hits Record Intra-day High, Sensex up Over 300 Points
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: Surpassing its previous record, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a fresh intra-day high of 10,179.15 points on Friday.

Previously, the Nifty50 scaled a high of 10,178.95 points on an intra-day basis on September 19.

At 1.50 pm, the index traded at 10,167.10 points — up 70.70 points or 0.70 per cent.

Around the same time, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 32,435.30 points -- up 253.08 points, or 0.79 per cent, from its previous close.

According to market observers, healthy domestic factory output data, coupled with a strong rupee and healthy buying in banking, metal and consumer durables stocks, drove the rally of the key indices.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed on a higher note buoyed by positive global cues and intense buying activity during the last hour of trade.

The Sensex closed at 32,182.22 points — up 348.23 points, or 1.09 per cent, while the Nifty50 surged by 111.60 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 10,096.40 points.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,467.08 +284.86 ( +0.89%)

Nifty 50

10,177.50 +81.10 ( +0.80%)
