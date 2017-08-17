GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Nifty Reclaims 9,900-mark, Sensex up 167 Points on Fund Inflows

Major gainers that supported the rally were Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Lupin, gaining up to 3.27 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nifty Reclaims 9,900-mark, Sensex up 167 Points on Fund Inflows
An Indian stock trader monitors share prices on his terminal during intra-day trade at a brokerage house in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: The benchmark NSE Nifty reclaimed the 9,900-level and BSE Sensex climbed over 167 points in early trade on Thursday on widespread gains following sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

The NSE Nifty surged by 50.50 points, or 0.51 per cent to, 9,947.80.

While, the 30-share Sensex surged by 166.62 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 31,937.51 points in early trade. The gauge had gained 557.30 points in the previous two sessions.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,336.91 crore, while Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,090.10 crore yesterday, as per the provisional data.

Sectoral indices, led by metal, IT, realty, teck, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains up to 1.62 per cent.

Major gainers that supported the rally were Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Lupin, gaining up to 3.27 per cent.

Brokers said sentiment was largely bolstered on sustained capital inflows by domestic financial institutions as well as retail investors.

Besides, a mixed trend at other Asian markets following a positive lead from Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve policymakers hinted at a slower pace of future interest rate hikes in minutes of their July meeting boosted sentiment, they said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.14 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei was, however, slightly down.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.12 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,786.88 +15.99 ( +0.05%)

Nifty 50

9,907.25 +9.95 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,001.60 +26.40 +2.71
BEML 1,873.75 +156.55 +9.12
Coal India 246.55 +8.60 +3.61
Vedanta 308.50 +11.30 +3.80
Reliance 1,579.50 +13.40 +0.86
Company Price Change %Gain
BEML 1,871.45 +154.10 +8.97
SpiceJet 133.45 +6.00 +4.71
Reliance 1,581.00 +14.05 +0.90
SBI 281.30 -1.60 -0.57
Larsen 1,146.00 +4.35 +0.38
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.80 +11.60 +3.90
Coal India 246.50 +8.55 +3.59
Infosys 1,001.50 +26.30 +2.70
BPCL 496.20 +12.25 +2.53
Bharti Airtel 415.25 +7.50 +1.84
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 246.45 +9.40 +3.97
Infosys 1,002.00 +25.20 +2.58
Bharti Airtel 415.20 +8.55 +2.10
NTPC 172.50 +2.40 +1.41
Reliance 1,580.80 +13.85 +0.88
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,167.00 -19.35 -1.63
Cipla 582.60 -7.85 -1.33
IndusInd Bank 1,628.45 -18.75 -1.14
Adani Ports 393.65 -3.90 -0.98
TCS 2,468.75 -23.60 -0.95
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,166.50 -20.45 -1.72
Cipla 583.45 -6.75 -1.14
Adani Ports 393.25 -4.20 -1.06
TCS 2,469.95 -21.10 -0.85
HDFC 1,726.00 -15.55 -0.89

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.