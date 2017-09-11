GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nifty Regains 10,000-mark, Sensex Rises 187 Points in Early Trade

Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 10:11 AM IST
Image for Representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange's Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade on Monday as banking, capital goods and auto stocks advanced.

The broader NSE index Nifty gained 65.75 points, or 0.66 per cent, to trade at 10,000.55.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share index too rose by 186.61 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at 31,874.13.

The gauge had gained 25.55 points in the previous two sessions in cautious trade.

All the sectoral indices, led by oil & gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06 per cent.

Brokers said that sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased and hurricane Irma's force waned.

Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

Auto stocks rose up to 1 per cent after lower than expected rise in cess on mid-sized and large cars. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.91 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 per cent in early trade on Monday. Shanghai Composite Index too gained 0.31 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent higher in Friday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,899.45 +211.93 ( +0.67%)

Nifty 50

10,013.55 +78.75 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat Fin 974.70 +40.00 +4.28
IndusInd Bank 1,795.95 +100.05 +5.90
Infosys 880.70 -3.60 -0.41
Reliance 822.65 +5.75 +0.70
HDFC Bank 1,821.90 +34.25 +1.92
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 523.50 +3.55 +0.68
Minda Corp 129.55 +15.70 +13.79
Reliance 822.80 +5.65 +0.69
SpiceJet 140.50 +2.40 +1.74
Bharat Fin 974.55 +38.60 +4.12
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,795.60 +99.70 +5.88
Tata Power 80.25 +3.25 +4.22
GAIL 395.00 +14.90 +3.92
YES BANK 1,842.70 +53.70 +3.00
Larsen 1,204.75 +32.35 +2.76
Company Price Change %Gain
BHEL 131.25 +3.45 +2.70
Larsen 1,205.20 +32.90 +2.81
Tata Motors (D) 215.25 +5.70 +2.72
Maruti Suzuki 8,133.00 +160.20 +2.01
HDFC Bank 1,821.25 +33.25 +1.86
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,298.15 -13.05 -1.00
Bharti Airtel 400.40 -3.10 -0.77
Vedanta 327.50 -2.60 -0.79
M&M 1,289.45 -5.95 -0.46
SBI 270.20 -1.60 -0.59
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.95 -3.25 -0.81
SBI 270.10 -1.85 -0.68
Infosys 880.40 -4.00 -0.45
ICICI Bank 290.60 -1.40 -0.48
M&M 1,291.00 -3.70 -0.29

