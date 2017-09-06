Niti Aayog Forms Task Force to Push Exports, Create Jobs

: The Niti Aayog on Wednesday constituted a task force to draw up an action plan to boost exports and generate employment.While the Indian workforce has high aspirations, a majority of workers are still employed in low-productivity, low-wage jobs in small, micro and own-account enterprises, the government's think-tank said in a release.The 15-member 'Task Force on Employment and Exports' under Niti Aayog Chairman Rajiv Kumar, consists of secretaries from various government departments, industry experts and economists."An urgent and sustained expansion of the organised sector is essential to address India's unemployment and under-employment issue," the release said.An important strategy is also to facilitate a shift towards more labour-intensive goods and services that are destined for exports, it added.Besides other issues, the panel will give recommendations on sector-specific policy interventions in key employment sectors and measures to enhance trade in services with high employment potential.It will also propose a comprehensive plan of action to generate employment and alleviate under-employment in both goods and services sectors and low wages by boosting India's exports in key labour-intensive industries.The task force has a mandate to identify key macroeconomic factors constraining exports and suggest methods to address these irritants.Assessing the effectiveness of existing schemes to promote exports and addressing issues related to logistics, export credits and trade facilitation are other areas for the panel to look into.The task force will submit its report by November, the Niti Aayog said.