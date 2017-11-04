GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Niti Aayog Sees Corruption and Poverty-free India by 2022

According to New India @2022 document presented by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at Conference of Governors last month, India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 per cent from now until 2047.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2017, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Niti Aayog Sees Corruption and Poverty-free India by 2022
File photo of NITI Aayog building.
New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog has envisaged a New India by 2022 which will be free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism.

According to New India @2022 document presented by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at Conference of Governors last month, India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 per cent from now until 2047.

It also envisions that we will achieve 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' by 2022.

The document visualises that government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

It further envisions that India will have 20 world class higher education institutions by 2022. The document also visualises that all villages selected under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) should attain model village status by 2022.

It also says that we should resolve to have Poverty Free India by 2022.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,685.56 +112.34 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,452.50 +28.70 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 207.80 +10.35 +5.24
Bharti Airtel 541.25 -1.95 -0.36
SBI 325.00 +10.65 +3.39
Dewan Housing 665.65 +15.90 +2.45
Rain Industries 309.20 +29.15 +10.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 541.35 -1.75 -0.32
PNB 207.30 +10.00 +5.07
NTPC 181.25 +0.75 +0.42
Kotak Mahindra 1,017.00 -2.70 -0.26
Rain Industries 309.20 +29.30 +10.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 325.00 +10.65 +3.39
Tata Motors 447.70 +12.80 +2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,674.50 +47.00 +2.89
ONGC 191.85 +3.85 +2.05
Larsen 1,235.00 +24.05 +1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 325.00 +10.05 +3.19
Tata Motors 446.90 +12.10 +2.78
BHEL 100.05 +2.45 +2.51
Tata Motors (D) 246.90 +4.90 +2.02
Larsen 1,235.00 +23.95 +1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 210.05 -5.15 -2.39
Sun Pharma 551.25 -12.20 -2.17
BPCL 533.10 -9.75 -1.80
Coal India 286.55 -4.65 -1.60
GAIL 463.85 -7.10 -1.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 552.20 -11.00 -1.95
Coal India 286.60 -5.05 -1.73
Hero Motocorp 3,687.00 -46.05 -1.23
Lupin 1,049.25 -11.65 -1.10
Adani Ports 434.30 -2.95 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES