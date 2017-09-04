No Information on Black Money Removed by Note Ban, Says RBI

Last week in its annual report, the RBI finally made public the details of the junked notes that have come back into the system putting the figure at Rs 15.28 (rpt) 15.28 lakh crore. The same figure has now been shared with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

The central bank did not give any direct reply on adverse impact on the informal and unorganised sector, as also about the GDP loss. The RBI said the deceleration in overall economic growth figures for 2016-17 had begun "much before demonetisation" due to weakness in industrial and services sector.