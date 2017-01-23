»
1-min read

No New Tax in Jharkhand Budget For 2017-18

Prabhakar Kumar

First published: January 23, 2017, 8:05 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: Jharkhand, in the state budget presented on Monday, did not introduce any new taxes and the budget has the total outlay Rs 75,673.42 crore.

Here are the major highlights from the budget:

. The Jharkhand government has not introduced any new tax in the budget for 2017-18.

. Total outlay of Rs 75,673.42 crore.

. Focus on education and rural development, with 13.90 per cent and 13.84 per cent of the total outlay allocated for the sectors, respectively.

. The highest budget allocation is for education with Rs 10,517.64 crore, followed by Rural Development with 10,473.70 crore.

. 2017-18 fiscal to be Garib Kalyan Varsh

. The budget is 19.17 per cent more than the previous budget.

. For the first time, Jharkhand has ended the planned and non-planned budget and tabled Revenue expenditure and Capital expenditure budget.

. In 2017-18, the Capital budget is Rs 18,812.10 crore and Revenue Budget is Rs 57,861.32 crore.

. Started a new 'Mukhyamantri Kitchen'.

. All 32,000 villages of the state will be connected to internet facilities and all the panchayat secretariats will have internet within two years.

