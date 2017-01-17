No One will Emerge as Winner in a Trade War: China President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Davos: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned countries on Tuesday against returning to protectionist trade policies, saying there would be no winners in a trade war.
Likening protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room" to protect from danger but also depriving the room of "light and air", he told countries not to pursue their own interests at the expense of others.
"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Recommended For You
- World's Biggest Cricket Stadium Will be in India Soon, Construction Begins
- Barack Obama Spills The Beans On How He Survived The White House Years
- Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul Feels She'll Have A Great Equation With Manveer Gurjar Outside The House
- Bigg Boss 10: Preparations Begin For Monalisa's Marriage Inside The House
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know