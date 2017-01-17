SCORE

No One will Emerge as Winner in a Trade War: China President Xi Jinping

January 17, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Davos: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned countries on Tuesday against returning to protectionist trade policies, saying there would be no winners in a trade war.

Likening protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room" to protect from danger but also depriving the room of "light and air", he told countries not to pursue their own interests at the expense of others.

"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

