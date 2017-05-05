DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Norway Wealth Fund Drops BHEL Over Environment Concerns
Bharat Heavy Electricals has been targeted because it is building a coal-fired power plant in the Sundarbans. (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
Oslo: Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has taken Indian industrial giant Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) out of its investment portfolio due to environmental concerns, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
The fund -- worth an estimated 8.1 trillion kroner (852 billion euros, USD 934 billion) -- has also placed Chinese oil giant PetroChina and Italian aerospace group Leonardo under observation over corruption allegations, said the Bank of Norway, which manages the wealth fund.
Some 65 senior executives at PetroChina, a listed entity of the Chinese oil giant CNPC, are being investigated on suspicion of bribery in China, Canada and Indonesia.
Leonardo is also under observation due to its involvement in several cases of alleged or proven corruption in India, South Korea, Panama and Algeria between 2009 and 2014.
More than a hundred groups, including giants like Airbus, Boeing, British American Tobacco and Wal Mart, have been blacklisted and a dozen others are under observation.
