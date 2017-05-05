DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Offshore India Funds, ETFs See $2 bn Inflows in Jan-Mar Qtr: Morningstar
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered net inflow of USD 2 billion in the January-March quarter as against a huge outflow of USD 1.3 billion in the year-ago period.
An offshore India fund is one that is not domiciled in India but invests primarily in Indian markets.
According to a report by mutual fund tracker Morningstar, India-focused offshore funds saw an inflow of USD 1.46 billion, while that of ETFs witnessed an infusion of USD 509 million, taking the total to USD 2 billion.
During the October-December quarter of 2016, the category had seen a net inflow of USD 449 million.
"On positive side, more money is flowing into India focused funds compared to India focused ETFs which signify long-term money. Flow into ETF is considered as short-term money," said Himanshu Srivastava Senior Analyst Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Advisor India said.
In comparison, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) registered a robust net inflow of USD 6 billion during the quarter under review.
