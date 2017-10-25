GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Oil Dips From Four-Week Highs; Gasoline, Heating Oil Rise

The US Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 20. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.6 million barrels. P

Reuters

Updated:October 25, 2017, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oil Dips From Four-Week Highs; Gasoline, Heating Oil Rise
File Photo: Machine pumping out crude oil (REUTERS)
New York: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday from four-week highs after a surprising increase in US crude inventories, even as top exporter Saudi Arabia reiterated its determination to end a three-year supply glut.

The US Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 20. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.6 million barrels. Production rebounded from a sharp falloff due to Hurricane Nate, and imports rose as well.

Oil prices declined, with Brent crude futures falling 23 cents to $58.10 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude off 45 cents at $52.02 as of 1:36 p.m. EDT (1736 GMT).

The EIA data showed gasoline and distillate inventories both fell by more than 5 million barrels, and refinery utilization rates rose 3.3 percentage points. That helped boost gasoline and heating oil futures for a while, but those contracts followed crude into negative territory in the early afternoon.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Tuesday raised the prospect of prolonged output restraint once an OPEC-led pact to cut supplies ends.

Global inventory levels are falling and demand is strong, but Brent has remained below $60 a barrel, partly due to concern the crude glut may grow again after March 2018, when the output reduction deal is due to end.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers have cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd). OPEC's next meeting is on Nov. 7 in Vienna, Austria, when they will consider extending the deal.

While other producers cut output, US production rebounded to 9.5 million bpd in the latest week. US crude exports have averaged 1.7 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, the highest ever.

"Saudi Arabia’s determination to rebalance the market, together with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, will remain supportive of oil prices," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

"However, rising oil production in the US and persistently high exports from the country will be the key bearish factors."

Disruptions to exports from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, amid tensions between Baghdad and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan have supported oil. Kurdish authorities on Wednesday offered to suspend their independence drive, but Baghdad said it would continue its offensive to retake Kurdish territory.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,042.50 +435.16 ( +1.33%)

Nifty 50

10,295.35 +87.65 ( +0.86%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.90 +70.45 +27.69
ICICI Bank 305.70 +39.15 +14.69
PNB 202.05 +63.85 +46.20
Bank of Baroda 188.15 +45.00 +31.44
General Insuran 874.30 -37.70 -4.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.70 +70.20 +27.58
General Insuran 870.40 -41.60 -4.56
PNB 201.90 +63.80 +46.20
Bank of Baroda 188.20 +45.05 +31.47
ICICI Bank 305.60 +39.15 +14.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.90 +70.45 +27.69
ICICI Bank 305.70 +39.15 +14.69
UltraTechCement 4,460.25 +233.15 +5.52
Larsen 1,204.20 +61.65 +5.40
Axis Bank 473.00 +21.05 +4.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.70 +70.20 +27.58
ICICI Bank 305.60 +39.15 +14.69
Larsen 1,204.45 +64.45 +5.65
Axis Bank 472.70 +20.85 +4.61
BHEL 90.60 +2.65 +3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 326.90 -20.70 -5.96
Bajaj Finance 1,726.35 -99.70 -5.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,010.55 -55.15 -5.18
Indiabulls Hsg 1,276.70 -65.85 -4.90
IndusInd Bank 1,592.40 -72.50 -4.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,009.70 -58.00 -5.43
HDFC Bank 1,794.50 -70.65 -3.79
HDFC 1,677.90 -44.80 -2.60
Lupin 1,003.75 -22.75 -2.22
Sun Pharma 523.25 -11.20 -2.10
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES