ONGC to Upgrade Satellite Network

New Delhi: State-run explorer ONGC says it has selected the Hughes JUPITER system of broadband satellite solutions provider Hughes Communications India to upgrade its network.

"Hughes Communications India Ltd, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the global leader in broadband satellite solutions and services has announced that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has selected the Hughes JUPITER System to revamp and upgrade its existing satellite network across India," the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation said on Tuesday in a joint statement with Hughes India.

"Hughes India will implement the JUPITER System to augment the existing C-Band Network with the latest HTS (High throughput satellite) technology, delivering reliable multi-service data, voice, and video traffic with high spectral efficiency across nearly 200 offshore and onshore oil and gas platforms, drilling rigs and vessels, including enterprise managed services in locations spread across the country," it said .

Valued at over Rs 45 crore ($6.7 million), the project will be carried out on a turnkey basis and will include new network installations, upgrades and network transition across 94 fixed sites and 112 nomadic sites with comprehensive maintenance for two years, the statement added.

"We are very proud to have been awarded this important project by ONGC, amid a tough competitive tender scenario. It validates the compelling benefits of high-performance, enterprise-class broadband delivered by our JUPITER System and is an endorsement of the wide range of system integration experience Hughes India has in implementing large turnkey networks," Hughes India Director Partho Banerjee said in the statement.