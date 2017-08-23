Promoters returning to head the companies they founded is not a new phenomenon. Steve Jobs returned to Apple when the company was floundering, Howard Schultz returned to Starbucks when recession hit the company hard, and closer home, Narayana Murthy was brought back to Infosys in 2013 to restore its “bellwether status”.It is therefore not surprising that the Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) and the institutional investors have written to the board of Infosys to bring back co-founder Nandan Nilekani to stabilize Infosys and calm the nerves of investors.The sudden but impending resignation of Vishal Sikka due to the alleged “false, baseless, malicious and increasingly personal attacks” on him by Murthy (representing the founders) brought back the Infosys board back to square one, and their search for a new CEO began immediately. Chief operating officer UB Pravin, an Infosys veteran, was made the interim CEO and MD. Search for a CEO of a company as large as Infosys is always challenging.Any outsider with the right credentials to head the company will need to tick the right boxes so that the sword of Murthy does not hang on his head, like it did in the case of Sikka. If the potential CEO is from the US, he would have to compromise on salary. He would be expected to be “a compassionate capitalist”. He would be expected to uphold the standards of governance that meet Murthy’s approval, board approval won’t be enough. He would have to spend time and energy on replying to allegations made through press meets and open letters. And then he must perform as well. Can we imagine a Satya Nadella or a Sundar Pichai operating thus?T V Mohandas Pai, a former board member, CFO and head of human resources, education and research at Infosys, had said in an interview in 2013, when Murthy was brought back in an attempt to stabilize the company, that many good senior people left the company because of the succession of founder-CEOs. Good people were discriminated against because founders took turns to become the CEOs even if they were not the best suited for the role. Many others left the company after Sikka became the CEO, probably due to a change in culture under Sikka, as also better opportunities outside Infosys. Executive like Pravin (the current interim CEO), Ranganath D Mavinakere (CFO), Ravi Kumar S, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, etc. were around even in 2014 when the search for a CEO was on and they were not selected to lead the company. Appointing one of them now will be a ‘compromise’. It may calm the nerves of the founders and the investors for the time being, but may not be the best decision to take the company into the next orbit of competitiveness.That leaves us with the founders themselves.Murthy has already had two stints at running the company. Why not a third? Given the acrimony between the board and him, in the current scenario, it is impossible. Except, Nandan Nilekani, who was the CEO of Infosys from 2002-2007 and co-chairman from 2007-2009, none of the other founder CEOs have had an excellent track record. To be fair to Kris Gopalakrishnan, he tided over the recession of 2008-09. He could be an option, but it seems unlikely that he will be called back. That leaves us with Nilekani.With the domestic institutional investors clamoring for him, his personal equation with Murthy, his stint at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and a man who has kept up with technology and played a major role in digitizing India, he does seem like someone who could work.At this juncture, in the best interest of the company, debates like founders versus outsiders, old guard versus new blood, could be kept aside. Nilekani, if he accepts to come back to the company, must do it for the long term though. It should not be a stop gap arrangement, like it was when Murthy was called back in 2013. Nilekani has age at his side. He is just 62. He should steer the company to the next orbit in the next 7-8 years while grooming a couple of people to take over the mantle when he finally retires.The founders faltered in succession planning in their first stint at Infosys. They should not repeat the mistake when they get the chance to do it in the second stint. With this, we hope that Nilekani does accept to come back to Infosys!Nupur Pavan Bang is the Associate Director, Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business, India. She can be reached at nupur_pavan@isb.edu